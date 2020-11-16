1/1
RUTH A. (COUGHLIN) LAWRIE
LAWRIE, Ruth A. (Coughlin) Of Norwood, passed away on November 12, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. "Buddy" Lawrie. Devoted mother of Mary Lawrie Shea and her husband Mark of Mansfield, Michael L. Lawrie and his wife Barbara of Sandwich, Carol R. Ballou and her husband Matt of Sandwich, Ted D. Lawrie and his wife Susan of Walpole and the late John R. Lawrie and Robert J. Lawrie, Jr. Sister of Rosemary Keenan and Claire Monte, both of Sandwich, and the late John Coughlin and Patricia Meyer. Cherished grandmother of 11 grandchildren: Michael, Johnnie, Meghan, Kyle, Daniel, Kelsey, Sam, Lizz, Kristen, Ryan and the late Darryl Lawrie, along with 9 great-grandchildren: Patrick, Ciara, Brendan, Matthew, Izabel, Quinn, Varisa, Cameron and Emersyn. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and dear friends.

A lifetime Norwood resident, Mom cherished her childhood memories growing up on Warren St., sledding, skating and walking to school at St. Catherine's. Her second home was Sandwich, where summers were spent at the beach with her sisters Pat, Rosemary and Claire, and all of the kids in tow. She never missed a hockey or soccer game with the grandchildren even though she was always cold.

Ruth's joyful presence will be missed dearly but we take comfort that she is with Buddy again. Save a spot for us, Mom. All Services and Burial will be private. Arrangements by the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, NORWOOD, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home

Norwood, MA 781-762-0482

kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
