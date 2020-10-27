MARTOWSKA, Ruth A. "Chickie" Of Norwood, Oct. 21. Beloved wife of the late Zigmund A. Martowska. Loving mother of Ruth Parker and husband Andy of CT, Jean Forget and husband Rick of Douglas and Judy Martowska of Norwood. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother Donald E. Devine and grandson Jesse W. Jeffers. Visitation Fri. from 4-8 PM at the Folsom & May Funeral Home, 85 Nichols St., NORWOOD. An outside Funeral Service will be held on Sat. at noon in front of the First Congregational Church, 100 Winter St., Norwood, MA 02026. Interment to follow in Highland Cemetery, Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations to First Congregational Church at the address above would be appreciated. Due to COVID we ask everyone to wear a mask at the funeral home and at church. For obituary and to sign guestbook, please visit website. Folsom & May Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com View the online memorial for Ruth A. "Chickie" MARTOWSKA