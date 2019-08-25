Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn Street
Reading, MA 01867
(781) 944-0284
RUTH POWERS
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn Street
Reading, MA 01867
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn Street
Reading, MA 01867
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary’s Church
Herbert St
Melrose, MA
RUTH A. (TURNER) POWERS


1941 - 2019
RUTH A. (TURNER) POWERS Obituary
POWERS, Ruth A. (Turner) Formerly of Windham, NH, Reading, and Melrose. Aug. 23. Age 78. Wife of David Powers. Mother of David D. Powers and his wife Sarah of Lovell, ME, Thomas W. Powers and his wife Beth of Jupiter, FL, Christopher A. Powers and his wife Karen of Boxford, and Lynn A. Ferrazzani and her husband Kurt of North Reading. Grandmother of Kathleen Powers and her husband Scott, Emily, David, Matthew & Maggie Powers, Kristin Kennedy, Sam & Kenny Powers, and Terri, Monica, Jessica & Leah Ferrazzani. Sister of Donald Turner and his wife Marica of Ipswich, Lawrence Turner and his wife Debbie of Reno, NV, Richard Turner and his husband Rick of Wakefield, Jane Russell of Melrose, the late William, the late Philip, and the late Stephen Turner. Further survived her sisters-in-law Janet Turner of Reading, Diane Turner of Melrose, and many other close family members. Funeral from the Douglass, Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home, 25 Sanborn St. (cor. of Woburn St.) READING, on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 9:00 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Herbert St., Melrose, at 10:30 am. Visiting Hours Wednesday, 4-8 pm. Interment at the Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities, 45 Gay St., Providence, RI 02905; or to the Middlesex-East Visiting Nurse Hospice, c/o Gift Processing, 41 Mall Rd., Burlington, MA 01803. For info, directions & register book, visit www.johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 26, 2019
