ROGERS, Ruth A. (Lewis) Of Saugus, formerly of Everett, October 18. Wife of the late Francis E. Rogers. Loving mother of Robert F. Rogers & Jeanne Frassica of Danvers, Patricia Vecchione & her husband George of Everett, Francine A. Rogers & Anibal Teixeira of Peabody, Thomas K. Rogers of Saugus, James M. Rogers & his wife Ann Marie of Derry, NH. Cherished grandmother of 9 grandchildren & 7 great-grandchildren. Also survived by her beloved dogs, Reggie & Baxter. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Visiting Nurse & Community Care Hospice: Rose, Joanie, Louise, Kaira & Beth. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Thursday, 4-8 p.m. A Funeral will be held from the Funeral Home on Friday at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to stjude.org or to Autism Speaks autismspeaks.org Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 22, 2019