Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for RUTH ROGERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUTH A. (LEWIS) ROGERS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RUTH A. (LEWIS) ROGERS Obituary
ROGERS, Ruth A. (Lewis) Of Saugus, formerly of Everett, October 18. Wife of the late Francis E. Rogers. Loving mother of Robert F. Rogers & Jeanne Frassica of Danvers, Patricia Vecchione & her husband George of Everett, Francine A. Rogers & Anibal Teixeira of Peabody, Thomas K. Rogers of Saugus, James M. Rogers & his wife Ann Marie of Derry, NH. Cherished grandmother of 9 grandchildren & 7 great-grandchildren. Also survived by her beloved dogs, Reggie & Baxter. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Visiting Nurse & Community Care Hospice: Rose, Joanie, Louise, Kaira & Beth. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Thursday, 4-8 p.m. A Funeral will be held from the Funeral Home on Friday at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to stjude.org or to Autism Speaks autismspeaks.org Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RUTH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
Download Now