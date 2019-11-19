Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:00 PM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
RUTH ANN (GREGOIRE) DOW


1934 - 2019
RUTH ANN (GREGOIRE) DOW Obituary
DOW, Ruth Ann (Gregoire) Of Melrose, November 19, 2019 at the age of 85. Former wife of the late Brian Long. Loving mother of Kathryn E. Crowley & her husband Skip of Saugus, and Susan J. Long of Kansas. Proud grandmother of Victoria and Devin Stoddart. Sister of the late Lorraine Campbell & her late husband John of Plymouth, and William Gregoire & his late wife Mary of Plymouth. Also survived by several nieces & nephews. Visiting Hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 2:00-5:00PM, followed by a Funeral Service at 5:00PM. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose will be private. For the obituary & directions, please visit gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

781-665-1949

Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 20, 2019
