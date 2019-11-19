|
DOW, Ruth Ann (Gregoire) Of Melrose, November 19, 2019 at the age of 85. Former wife of the late Brian Long. Loving mother of Kathryn E. Crowley & her husband Skip of Saugus, and Susan J. Long of Kansas. Proud grandmother of Victoria and Devin Stoddart. Sister of the late Lorraine Campbell & her late husband John of Plymouth, and William Gregoire & his late wife Mary of Plymouth. Also survived by several nieces & nephews. Visiting Hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 2:00-5:00PM, followed by a Funeral Service at 5:00PM. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose will be private. For the obituary & directions, please visit gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
