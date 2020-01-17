|
|
HURLEY, Ruth Ann (Healy) Of Dedham, January 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Maurice F. Hurley. Devoted sister of Barbara E. Walsh of Dedham and Joan E. Logan of Ipswich. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ruth Ann was a graduate of Bentley College and was a retired lifetime employee of the Dedham Employees Federal Credit Union. Visitation at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Wednesday, Jan. 22 from 9:30-10:30am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Denis Church, Westwood at 11:00am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Ruth Ann's memory to Rosie's Place, 589 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020