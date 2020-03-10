Boston Globe Obituaries
Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home
167 Maple Street
Danvers, MA 01923
(978) 774-6600
RUTH ANN (MURPHY) SENNOTT

RUTH ANN (MURPHY) SENNOTT
SENNOTT, Ruth Ann (Murphy) Of Boxford, beloved wife of the late Edward "Bud" Sennott, died March 8th, survived by her children, Peter Sennott & wife Janet of Boxford, Stephanie "Stevie" LeDuc & husband Gary of Gloucester, Robert Sennott & wife Loren of Boxford, Leslie Sennott & husband William Johnston of Winchester & Gretchen Sennott of Warwick, RI, her 15 grandchildren, her 20 great-grandchildren, her sister, Martha Jones & husband Thomas of Virginia Beach, VA & several nieces & nephews. She was the mother of the late Veronica "Ronnie" Sennott & sister of the late Eileen Brady, Rita Rawley, Veronica Sweeney & John A. Murphy, Jr. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass which will be held in St. Rose of Lima Church, Park St., Topsfield, Thursday, March 12th at 10:30 A.M. Burial in Village Cemetery, Boxford. Visiting Hours omitted. Assisting the family is the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St. (rte. 62), DANVERS. Donations in Ruth's memory to Angel Flight NE, 492 Sutton St., North Andover, MA 01845 or to Pathways for Children, 29 Emerson Ave., Gloucester, MA 01930. www.odonnellfuneralservice.com

View the online memorial for Ruth Ann (Murphy) SENNOTT
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 11, 2020
