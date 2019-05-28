Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for RUTH ROBERTSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUTH ANNE ROBERTSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RUTH ANNE ROBERTSON Obituary
ROBERTSON, Ruth Anne Age 98, of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Virginia Beach, VA passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Ruth was born July 19, 1920, in Boston, MA to the late Henry Joseph and Agnes Ruth (Collins) Glynn.

She is survived by her two children, John D. Robertson (Joyce) and Janet Waggett (John); grandchildren, Jennifer, Jessica, Jeffrey, Kenneth, Rebecca and Kelly; and 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband John T. Robertson, son Donald B. Robertson and sister, Jean Blaisdell.

Services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.