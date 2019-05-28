|
ROBERTSON, Ruth Anne Age 98, of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Virginia Beach, VA passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Ruth was born July 19, 1920, in Boston, MA to the late Henry Joseph and Agnes Ruth (Collins) Glynn.
She is survived by her two children, John D. Robertson (Joyce) and Janet Waggett (John); grandchildren, Jennifer, Jessica, Jeffrey, Kenneth, Rebecca and Kelly; and 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband John T. Robertson, son Donald B. Robertson and sister, Jean Blaisdell.
Services will be private.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2019