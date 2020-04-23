|
|
FLYNN, Ruth B. The angels have welcomed home Ruth B. Flynn of Quincy, who passed away on April 22, 2020, after a brief illness.
Ruth was born May 31, 1924 to Catherine F. (Kelly)and Patrick Flynn. She was the oldest of six siblings, and is survived by Patricia Kiely of Braintree. Ruth will join her sister Catherine Doucette and brothers William, Paul, and John. Raised in South Boston, Ruthie graduated from South Boston HS and went to Boston clerical to become an executive secretary. Ruth retired at age 70 from Adams, Harkness, and Hill investments.
Ruth is also survived by generations of nieces and nephews who always had a special place in her heart. She loved attending parties and celebrations with her family and friends. A very spiritual and devout Catholic, she will always be remembered for her generosity and kindness to all she met.
An avid Red Sox fan from the age of nine, Ruth enjoyed and scored hundreds of games over the years. She also has a brick at Fenway Park dedicated to her.
Ruth was a league bowler for many years. She enjoyed traveling with friends and family. She always did crossword puzzles in pen and loved going out to eat and trips to Castle Island for a dog or soft serve. Ruth was definitely an old Southie girl and was a member of CIA Castle Island association and K club, which met at Florian Hall.
Normally, the Funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Ruth's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379. Arrangements by McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, WEYMOUTH.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020