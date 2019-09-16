Boston Globe Obituaries
RUTH B. (CONWAY) GAMBARDELLO

RUTH B. (CONWAY) GAMBARDELLO Obituary
GAMBARDELLO, Ruth B. (Conway) Of Dorchester, on September 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank "Gamby" Gambardello, ret. Lt. B.F.D. Loving mother of Virginia Gambardello of FL, Paul Gambardello of Dorchester, James Gambardello of Dorchester, Jean Gambardello of Dorchester, and the late John Gambardello and Susan Triantafilles. Dear sister of Claire Vaughn & Ray Conway. Also survived by many loving grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Wednesday from 4-8 pm. Funeral Service in the Funeral Home, Thursday morning at 10 am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. Interment private. For directions and expressions of sympathy, visit www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 18, 2019
