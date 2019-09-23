Boston Globe Obituaries
RUTH B. (GOODWIN) JEWELL

RUTH B. (GOODWIN) JEWELL Obituary
JEWELL, Ruth B. (Goodwin) Of Woburn, formerly of Malden & Revere, Sept. 22, 2019. Beloved mother of Priscilla Dawber, Sharon Jewell, Barbara Jewell, & Robert Jewell & his wife Cynthia. Sister of Peter Goodwin & the late Helen Kent, Jane Hobbs, & Paul & Frank Goodwin. Cherished grandmother of Nicole Dawber, Mia Jewell & the late Ian Jewell. She is also survived by nieces & nephews. Funeral Service will be held from the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN on Wed. Sept. 25th at 11:00am. Visitation will be held from 9:00am-11:00am prior to the service. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's memory may be made to , 814 Elm St., Suite 300, Manchester, NH 03101, or , 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. For directions & guestbook visit www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 24, 2019
