Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel
10 Vinnin Street
Salem, MA 01970
(781) 581-2300
Resources
More Obituaries for RUTH BACKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUTH BACKER


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RUTH BACKER Obituary
BACKER, Ruth Ruth Yanofsky Backer, 89, late of Woodbridge, CT entered into rest on August 6, 2020. She was born September 14, 1930 in Massachusetts and lived in Marblehead, MA for over 50 years. She was predeceased by her husband Larry Backer and her parents Jeanette and Benjamin Yanofsky. She is survived by her son David and Sharon Backer. Ruth Grew up in Saugus, MA and attended Boston University, She taught in the Saugus Public School's for over 30 years.A Private Graveside Service will be held for Ruth. A celebration of life will be held next year. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to David and Rhoda Chase family Movement Disorder Center, Hartford Hospital, Department of Philanthropy, 80 Seymour Street, P.O Box 5037, Hartford CT. 06102. Stanetsky Hymanson Memorial Chapel
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RUTH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -