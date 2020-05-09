|
BEUCLER, Ruth (Cabral) Of North Andover, formerly of Medford, May 6th. Beloved wife of the late George Beucler. Devoted mother of Denise Breen of Methuen, Susan DiGiovanni of Wilmington, Robin Volante of Wakefield, Mark G. Beucler and his wife Karen of Andover and the late Lesley Beucler, who passed at the age of 20 and is forever missed. Loving grandmother to twelve grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Dear sister of Paul Cabral and his wife Roberta of Burlington. Funeral Services will be private. Ruth will be laid to rest at Mt. Auburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ruth's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For complete obituary and to leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020