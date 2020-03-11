|
|
CARTER, Ruth Brenda Age 77, of Boston, March 7, 2020. Beloved mother of Maria Francis, Marlena Carter-Diaz, and the late Paul Fonseca. Proud grandmother of Angelina Ingram and Julia Diaz. Ruth also leaves 2 great-grandchildren and a host of siblings and other family to mourn her passing. Funeral Tuesday, 11AM, at Jubilee Christian Church, 1500 Blue Hill Ave., Mattapan. Visiting with the family Tuesday, 10AM, at Church. Interment at Oaklawn Cemetery. To post a sympathy message, visit
www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 12, 2020