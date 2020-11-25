1/1
RUTH (MORROW) BUNZEL
BUNZEL, Ruth "Mae" (Morrow) Formerly of Winchester, Nov. 22. Age 94. Wife of the late Richard W. "Dick" Bunzel. Daughter of the late Eva and Andrew Morrow. Mother of Laurette Hackett & her husband Howard "Buddy" Hackett of Gloucester, and Heather Bunzel of Medway. Grandmother of Andrew Hackett and his wife Rebecca Hackett of Lowell, and Matthew Hackett of Nashua, NH. Great-grandmother of Jameson, Caitlin, Isabelle and Abigail Hackett. Lifelong friend of the late Doris (Roberts) Genetti and Helen (Thomas) Lange. A Memorial Service will be held at the Crawford Memorial United Methodist Church at a later date. Contributions in Ruth's memory may be made to the Crawford Memorial United Methodist Church, 34 Dix St., Winchester, MA 01890, or to Ascend Hospice, 100 Locke Dr., Marlborough, MA 01752. Arrangements by the Graham Funeral Home, WOBURN. Online condolences and obituary at

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arthur P. Graham Funeral Home
3 Arlington Rd.
Woburn, MA 01801
781-933-1324
Memories & Condolences

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
