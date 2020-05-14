Boston Globe Obituaries
|
RUTH C. (O'ROURKE) DONOHUE

RUTH C. (O'ROURKE) DONOHUE Obituary
DONOHUE, Ruth C. (O'Rourke) Of Arlington passed away on May 12th. Beloved wife of the late Bernard L. Donohue. Loving mother of Bernie Donohue and his wife Maria of Reading and Maryjane Driscoll and her husband Bruce of Mansfield. Dear grandmother of seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Sister of Mary J. Geary and the late John J. O'Rourke. Daughter of the late Owen and Cecilia (Fitzsimmons) O'Rourke. Due to the precautions surrounding COVID-19, all arrangements are private and under the care of DeVito Funeral Home of ARLINGTON. A private burial will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Ruth to First Responders Children's Foundation, 38 East 32nd Street, Suite 602, New York, NY 10016 or 1strcf.org/donate Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 15, 2020
