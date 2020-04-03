Boston Globe Obituaries
RUTH (MORTON) CORREALE

RUTH (MORTON) CORREALE Obituary
CORREALE, Ruth (Morton) Age 89, of East Boston, formerly of Chandler, Oklahoma, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. A proud member of the Cherokee Nation, she is the daughter of the late Junia Clyde Morton and Lizzie (Duffy) Morton. Beloved wife of the late Ralph J. Correale. Loving mother of Ruthanne Correale Pavlis and her husband Ari Pavlis, Robert Correale and his wife Rose, and the late Ralph, Jr. and David J. Correale. Cherished grandmother of Robert C. Correale, Ryan J. Correale and his wife Nicole, Peter P. Pavlis and Ariana Aspasia Pavlis. She was adored and cherished by 10 siblings and their spouses and 103 nieces and nephews that make up the Morton Clan. Ruth was everyone's favorite mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She had an infectious smile and will be remembered for her need to care for you, her contagious laugh, her love of cooking and sharing meals and for her love and appreciation of all the small things. She touched the hearts of everyone she knew with her comfort, joy, and love! She will continue to be loved, treasured and missed by all. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ruth's memory to the by visiting or by mail at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Vazza Funeral Home www.vazzafunerals.com Revere

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020
