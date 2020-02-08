Boston Globe Obituaries
CULLINAN , Ruth (Fitzgerald) Of Norwood, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Thomas F. Cullinan. Loving mother of Thomas Cullinan of Sagamore Beach, Theresa Glen of Dedham, and Charles Cullinan & his wife Roberta of Mansfield. Cherished grandmother of Lisa Glen, Derek Glen, Kayle Cullinan, and Madison Cullinan. Devoted sister of the late Marilyn Brion and Rita Fitzgerald. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole St., NORWOOD on Monday, February 10th from 4-8PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, February 11th at 9AM in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 549 Washington St., Norwood. Interment will follow in Cambridge Cemetery, 76 Coolidge Ave., Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's memory may be made to , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. www.gilloolyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020
