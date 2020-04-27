Boston Globe Obituaries
RUTH BECKETT
RUTH D. (LOFBERG) BECKETT

RUTH D. (LOFBERG) BECKETT Obituary
BECKETT, Ruth D. (Lofberg) Of Reading, April 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Arthur E. Beckett. Devoted mother of Wesley A. Beckett and his wife Patricia Murphy of Wakefield, the late Ronald C. Beckett and the late Wayne A. Beckett. Cherished sister of the late Robert Lofberg and his late wife Verlie. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private Graveside Service will be held at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody. A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ruth's memory to the Wakefield Interfaith Food Pantry, 467 Main St., Wakefield, MA 01880. Ruth was a veteran of WW II US Navy WAVES. Arrangements under the direction of the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, READING. For online guestbook, visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2020
