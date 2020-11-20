CHRISTOFORO, Ruth D. (Van Dyke) Age 94, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2020. She was born February 18, 1926 in Revere, the daughter of the late Nicholas and Catherine (Reichardt) Van Dyke, owners of a popular eatery on Revere Beach. Following her education in the Revere Public Schools, Ruth earned her bachelor's degree from Emmanuel College in 1947. Ruth married John Anthony Christoforo, on December 26, 1948. They were devoted to each other for 49 years until his passing on December 20, 1997. During the Korean War, Ruth joined John, a naval officer, in Hawaii during his posting. At the conclusion of the war the couple returned to the east coast and settled in Melrose, MA where together they raised five children while John pursued his career as a real estate attorney at Boston's Hale and Dorr law firm. Ruth was the consummate wife and loving mother, roles for which she was ideally suited and greatly relished. She was an avid reader, an accomplished seamstress, a landscape artist, and a darn good cook. In her late thirties, Ruth took up golf at Bellevue Country Club and over the years became an excellent golfer. Ruth and John enjoyed traveling abroad and spending summers on Maine's Thompson Lake where they warmly welcomed friends and family. Ruth will be remembered as a woman who was warm, gracious, vivacious, grounded, nurturing, and always ready to laugh. Most of all she treasured her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Ruth was predeceased by her parents and by siblings, Henry Van Dyke and Catherine Goss ; her husband, John; and son-in-law, Steve Bauer. She is survived by her 5 children: Jean Coello (Armando), Barre, VT; Ellen Cummings (Bruce), New London, CT; Ann Bauer, Concord, MA; John Christoforo (Christina), Ipswich, MA; and, Mark Christoforo (Julanne), Cornish, ME; by her 11 grandchildren (Emma, Ben, Chansonetta, Hayden, Greyson, John, Kim, Eric, Becky, Jack, and Faye); 15 great-grandchildren; former daughter-in-law Memarie Christoforo; many nieces and nephews; and by her special and devoted friend, Bob Mullenbrock. Services will be private. A celebration of Ruth's life will be held in 2021 during the annual family gathering. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's memory may be made to the Macular Degeneration Association, Perkins School for the Blind, or a charity of the donor's choice
. Ruth's arrangements have been entrusted to the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, PEABODY, MA. For the online guestbook or to leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.ccbfuneral.com
. View the online memorial for Ruth D. (Van Dyke) CHRISTOFORO