|
|
SALDINGER, Ruth D. (Doren) Ruth (Doren) Saldinger, of Newton, on Friday, May 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Merritt Brandon Saldinger. Loving mother of Carl Saldinger of Watertown, Amy Saldinger & her husband Robert Axelrod of MI, Martha Saldinger & her husband Timothy Curley of MD, and her late infant daughter Nancy Ellen Saldinger. Adored grandmother of Lillian, Vera, and Roger and great-grandmother of Aviva. Dear sister of Julie Belaga of CT and the late George Doren, and Martin Doren. A memorial service will be held in the Pestalozzi room at Lasell Village, 85 Seminary Ave., Newton on Tuesday, May 14 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Westport River Watershed Alliance, 1151 Main Road, Westport, MA 02790. http://westportwatershed.org Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019