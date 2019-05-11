Boston Globe Obituaries
RUTH D. (DOREN) SALDINGER

RUTH D. (DOREN) SALDINGER Obituary
SALDINGER, Ruth D. (Doren) Ruth (Doren) Saldinger, of Newton, on Friday, May 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Merritt Brandon Saldinger. Loving mother of Carl Saldinger of Watertown, Amy Saldinger & her husband Robert Axelrod of MI, Martha Saldinger & her husband Timothy Curley of MD, and her late infant daughter Nancy Ellen Saldinger. Adored grandmother of Lillian, Vera, and Roger and great-grandmother of Aviva. Dear sister of Julie Belaga of CT and the late George Doren, and Martin Doren. A memorial service will be held in the Pestalozzi room at Lasell Village, 85 Seminary Ave., Newton on Tuesday, May 14 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Westport River Watershed Alliance, 1151 Main Road, Westport, MA 02790. http://westportwatershed.org Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019
