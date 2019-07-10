|
DANKO, Ruth (MacKenzie) Of Chelmsford, formerly Burlington and Waltham, died July 9, at age 90. Mother of Linda Danko and her significant other, Norm, and Christine Danko all of Dracut; sister of Robert MacKenzie and his wife Marlene of CA, and Joanne Pantano and her husband Dennis of Bedford; aunt to several nieces and nephews. A Graveside Funeral Service will be held Friday, July 12, at 11:00 a.m. in the Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Bedford St., Burlington. Memorials to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515 or www.macular.org will be appreciated. See: tewksburyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 11, 2019