Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Chestnut Hill Cemetery
Bedford St.
Burlington, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RUTH DANKO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUTH (MACKENZIE) DANKO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RUTH (MACKENZIE) DANKO Obituary
DANKO, Ruth (MacKenzie) Of Chelmsford, formerly Burlington and Waltham, died July 9, at age 90. Mother of Linda Danko and her significant other, Norm, and Christine Danko all of Dracut; sister of Robert MacKenzie and his wife Marlene of CA, and Joanne Pantano and her husband Dennis of Bedford; aunt to several nieces and nephews. A Graveside Funeral Service will be held Friday, July 12, at 11:00 a.m. in the Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Bedford St., Burlington. Memorials to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515 or www.macular.org will be appreciated. See: tewksburyfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Ruth (MacKenzie) DANKO
Published in The Boston Globe on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.