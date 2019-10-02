|
|
DeRUBEIS, Ruth (Sbordone) Lifetime Newton resident, age 91, Oct. 1, 2019 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Louis DeRubeis, Jr. Devoted mother of David DeRubeis and wife Christine, Frank DeRubeis and wife Joan, Judy Pollard and husband Jim, Carol Brennan and husband John, and Louise Sucu and husband John. Loving grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of 11. Ruth was one of 9 siblings and is survived by her sister Elvira Wood of Newton. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Her greatest pleasure in life was being with her family. Visiting Hours in the Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home, 365 Watertown St., NEWTON on Friday, Oct. 4 from 4-8pm and again Saturday morning at 9:30am before proceeding to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton for a 10:30am Funeral Mass. Burial to follow at Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's memory may be made to: Good Shepherd Community Care, 90 Wells Ave., Newton, MA 02459. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Ruth (Sbordone) DeRUBEIS
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 3, 2019