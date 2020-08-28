DUNBAR, Ruth Ruth "Rusty" (Hadley) Dunbar, 90, of Andover and North Andover, MA died at Care Dimensions Hospice
House in Lincoln, MA. Born in 1930 to Thomas and Lilian Hadley of Cambridge, MA, she was the youngest of 4, predeceased by Helen, Thomas, Jr., and Hugh, and her beloved husband of 59 years, Douglas M. Dunbar. She is survived by daughter Amy K. Dunbar and husband Ted Hester, daughter Jean D. Knapp and husband David Knapp, grandchildren Emily Hester, Erin and Dewey Knapp, stepgrandchild Bret Hester, his wife Andrea and children Daisy, Cal, and Eloise Hester. Rusty graduated from the Buckingham School and Wells College. Prior to marrying Doug and moving to Andover, she was a grader at the Harvard Business School. For 32 years, she managed the Thomas Hadley Real Estate Trust in Harvard Square. During her stewardship, she managed multiple commercial and residential properties in Cambridge. Her greatest challenge was redesigning and rebuilding a commercial building in the heart of Harvard Square after it was destroyed by fire in 1972. In 2010, she received the Harvard Square Business Association's Centennial Award acknowledging the family's charter membership and 100 years of stewardship in Harvard Square. Rusty was active in Andover town government serving many years on and chairing the town's Finance Committee and the Trustees of the Andover Public Library. She was President of the League of Women Voters in 1963. Rusty and Doug were co-recipients of the 2007 Virginia Cole Community Service Award. Upon moving to Edgewood Life Care Community in North Andover, she became involved in the association's Finance Committee, and shared the community with many longtime Andover friends. She was an avid reader and walker, often seen hiking the grounds with friends. She loved her summers in Duxbury, MA as a child, and more recently sharing time with her daughters' families at Spectacle Pond in Lancaster, MA. A Service will not be held at this time. Memorial donations can be made to AVIS or ReadingPartners.org/DC
or a charity of your choice
