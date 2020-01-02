Boston Globe Obituaries
DelSIGNORE, Ruth E. (Hanson) Age 90, of Walpole, December 28, 2019. Beloved wife of Angelo A. DelSignore, who died in 2004. Mother of Michael DelSignore and his wife Mary Jo of FL, Marilyn Mello and her husband Steven of Taunton and Patricia Crowell of Meredith, NH. Grandmother of Eric Peterson and Michael and Michele DelSignore. Great-grandmother of Ethan Peterson and Madison and Brooklyn DelSignore. Sister of the late Arthur Hanson. Private graveside Services St. Francis Cemetery, Walpole, at a later date. Expressions of sympathy to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Ginley Funeral Home - Walpole

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020
