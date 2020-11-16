1/1
RUTH E. (TRANIELLO) DOLAHER
DOLAHER, Ruth E. (Traniello) Of Melrose, Nov. 14, 2020, at age 82. Beloved wife of the late Edward F. Dolaher with whom she shared 40 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Elizabeth "Betty" Lovejoy and her husband Peter, Edward Dolaher and his wife Ilona, Kathleen Carney and her husband Gerald, Eileen Dolaher, Kevin Dolaher and his wife Tricia, Susan Call and her husband Robert, and Teresa Dolaher-Doyle. Cherished grandmother of Gerald, Edward, Kerrianne, Sean, Ashley, Kyle, Shannon, Jonathan, Connor, Rachel, Alanna, Courtney, Cameron, Tiffani, Robert, and Matthew. Loving great-grandmother of Chloe, Edward, Garrett, Sophia, Teeghan, Gerald, Kaylin, Taylor, Dorothy, Jane, Allison, Carson, Bella, and Thea. Dear sister of the late Richard and Robert Traniello. Relatives and friends are invited to gather in honor of Ruth's life for Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE on Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 4-7pm. Out of respect for public health, her Funeral Service will be private. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Gifts to honor Ruth's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org/donate To send a message of condolence to the family, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com. Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
