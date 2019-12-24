|
LaBOSSIERE, Ruth E. Kadlec Age 95, of Malden, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. She was born and raised in Malden. She attended the nursing school at New England Memorial. She dedicated her life to caring for others. Ruth had an infectious laugh and sense of humor that will be sorely missed. She was a dedicated mother to Craig LaBossiere (predecesed), Nancy LaBossiere and husband Rick Goldstein of Saugus, Elaine Salie and Ed Gibbons of Salisbury. Grandchildren Kyle and Elizabeth Salie, Jen and Bryan Pasdon, Kelly and Tom Salovitch, Brendan Afework. 6 great-grandchildren. Many nieces and nephews from the Harrington family. Donations in Ruthie's memory can be made to Salvation Army or a . Visiting Hours: Services are private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 25, 2019