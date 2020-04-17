|
|
THOMPSON, Ruth E. (Dinjian) Age 87, of Bedford and formerly of Waltham, on April 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth L. Thompson. Loving mother of Linda Olmstead and her husband David of Westford and Kristin Doucet and her husband Christopher of Bedford. Loving grandmother of Kaitlyn and Thomas Olmstead and Julia, Sean and Kenneth Doucet. Also survived by her sisters, Anne Irwin of Encinitas, CA and Georgia Hohmann of Chelmsford and many loving nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents, the late George K. and Ruth F. (Doherty) Dinjian and beloved grandson Christopher T. Doucet. Due to COVID-19, Funeral Services are private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's memory to , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 https://act.alz.org/donate or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 N. Main St., Suite 104, Natick, MA 01760 https://www.cff.org/Mass-RI/ are appreciated. Shawsheen Funeral Home, BEDFORD. shawsheenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020