Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shawsheen Funeral Home
281 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
(781) 275-7706
Resources
More Obituaries for RUTH THOMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUTH E. (DINJIAN) THOMPSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RUTH E. (DINJIAN) THOMPSON Obituary
THOMPSON, Ruth E. (Dinjian) Age 87, of Bedford and formerly of Waltham, on April 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth L. Thompson. Loving mother of Linda Olmstead and her husband David of Westford and Kristin Doucet and her husband Christopher of Bedford. Loving grandmother of Kaitlyn and Thomas Olmstead and Julia, Sean and Kenneth Doucet. Also survived by her sisters, Anne Irwin of Encinitas, CA and Georgia Hohmann of Chelmsford and many loving nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents, the late George K. and Ruth F. (Doherty) Dinjian and beloved grandson Christopher T. Doucet. Due to COVID-19, Funeral Services are private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's memory to , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 https://act.alz.org/donate or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 N. Main St., Suite 104, Natick, MA 01760 https://www.cff.org/Mass-RI/ are appreciated. Shawsheen Funeral Home, BEDFORD. shawsheenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RUTH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shawsheen Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -