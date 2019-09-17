Boston Globe Obituaries
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Greater Faith Worship Center of Hyde Park
120 Safford Street
Hyde Park, MA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
7:30 PM
Greater Faith Worship Center
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Greater Faith Worship Center
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Greater Faith Worship Center
Interment
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:15 PM
St. Michael Cemetery
500 Canterbury Street
Boston, MA
View Map
More Obituaries for RUTH WILSON
RUTH E. WILSON

RUTH E. WILSON


1946 - 2019
RUTH E. WILSON Obituary
WILSON, Ruth E. Ruth E. Wilson "Pastor Ruth", died on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston, MA. She was born on April 18, 1946 in Atlantic City, NJ to the late Henry McBride and Nancy (Brown) McBride. She is survived by Frederick J. Wilson, her husband of almost 53 years, daughter, Rochelle Wilson-Goggans (Everett), son, Shelton Frederick Wilson (Shandolyn), grandchildren, Brianna and Shelton II, as well as her great-grandchildren, Seth and Ariel. She is also survived by two sisters, Rachel and Roselyn, a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and spiritual sons and daughters. Celebrations of Ruth's Life will be held at Greater Faith Worship Center, Inc., 120 Safford Street, Hyde Park, MA, including a musical celebration on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 7:30 p.m.; viewing from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and the Homegoing Celebration on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.; viewing from 9:00 am to 10:00 a.m., with procession to the interment at St. Michael Cemetery, 500 Canterbury Street, Boston, MA 02131, at 12:15 p.m. The attire for Friday is black & white. On Saturday, attire for women is all white, black suits for men, and for all clergy black suits with clergy collars (no vestments). Condolences can be posted at russofuneralhome.com Resolutions may be sent to

[email protected] Joseph Russo Funeral Home

www.Russofuneralhome.com

617-325-7300
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 18, 2019
