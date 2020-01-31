Boston Globe Obituaries
RUTH E. (VERNON) ZOLOT

RUTH E. (VERNON) ZOLOT Obituary
ZOLOT, Ruth E. (Vernon) Age 88, of Concord, formerly of Lexington, died peacefully on Jan. 29, 2020. She will be lovingly remembered as an avid reader and lifelong lover of opera. She was the mother of Francine Wachtmann and her husband Bruce of Concord, and the late Benjamin Zolot. Ruth leaves two grandchildren, Caroline and Jake Wachtmann. She was the sister of Sheila Needel of Revere and the late Joel Vernon, and is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ruth's family will gather for a Celebration of her Life. For online guestbook, visit DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020
