Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
For more information about
RUTH SMITH
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for RUTH SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUTH ELIZABETH (BREEN) SMITH


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RUTH ELIZABETH (BREEN) SMITH Obituary
SMITH, Ruth Elizabeth (Breen) Age 95. Of Somerville, formerly of Sharon and who was born and raised in Cambridge, passed away on February 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Colonel Joseph P. Smith, US Air Force, retired. Loving mother of Barbara E. Smith of New Haven, CT. She is also survived by several cousins. Ruth was a longtime employee of Bloomingdale's Dept. Store in Chestnut Hill. Funeral Services are private and under the direction of George L. Doherty Funeral Service, SOMERVILLE. For more information, visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RUTH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -