|
|
SMITH, Ruth Elizabeth (Breen) Age 95. Of Somerville, formerly of Sharon and who was born and raised in Cambridge, passed away on February 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Colonel Joseph P. Smith, US Air Force, retired. Loving mother of Barbara E. Smith of New Haven, CT. She is also survived by several cousins. Ruth was a longtime employee of Bloomingdale's Dept. Store in Chestnut Hill. Funeral Services are private and under the direction of George L. Doherty Funeral Service, SOMERVILLE. For more information, visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020