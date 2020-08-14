|
FREYMANN, Ruth Ellen King Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend, slipped peacefully from this world on August 5, 2020. She is survived by her children, Amanda Freymann, Martha Freymann Miser, Sarah Freymann Fontenot, and Vance Freymann; their spouses, Joel, Andy, Michael and Anastasia; her grandchildren, Amanda, Gordon, Christina, Andrew, Carl, Colton and Anna Cara; and her great-grandchildren, Brody, Caiden and Ryland. Ruth was born in Jackson, Minnesota, on November 13, 1924. She graduated from Jackson High School in 1943, and the University of Minnesota School of Nursing (where she served in the Cadet Nursing Corps) in 1947. After briefly running the 25-bed hospital in Jackson, she began her career as a psychiatric nurse and nurse administrator (1947-1952). A scholarship with the US Public Health Service brought her to Rochester, MN, where she met her husband, Jeff, on a fateful blind date. They married on December 16, 1950, beginning a richly fulfilling and life-long partnership. Moving then to Massachusetts, Ruth spent time raising her children before embarking on a journey with several non-profit organizations focused on children and youth. As Trustee and Executive Director for the Greater Framingham Mental Health Association (1961-1969), she helped create a vibrant agency serving children and families. Resettling in Farmington, CT, in 1969, Ruth discovered The Bridge, a fledgling youth center in West Hartford, CT. Once again, Ruth took on the task of building a vital service organization, becoming Executive Director in 1975. Her proudest accomplishment was the founding of the first youth runaway shelter in Connecticut in 1978, recently renamed "Freymann House," in her honor. After leaving The Bridge in 1980, Ruth continued her work with youth services as a consultant before retiring in 1986. Ruth treasured her Midwestern upbringing and created an extensive genealogical archive for future generations. She was endlessly curious: a life-long learner, reader, storyteller, author, traveler, and explorer. Ruth was also a rebel spirit who bridled against the status quo, fought for her own voice, and championed the unheard voices of others. She was relentless and strong, but also joyful, fun, and funny. She could create a needlepoint masterpiece, take on a tough political opponent, throw an unforgettable party, sing with perfect pitch, and write a poignant memoir. More than anything, she had a rare capacity to listen, leaving others with the experience of being understood and more able to take on the challenges of life. Ruth was abundantly generous. She enjoyed gift-giving (her Christmas mornings were legendary!), and yet her boundless love and kindness were her most precious gifts. Her gentle guiding spirit will always be remembered and cherished by her family and friends. Ruth's husband, Jeff, preceded her in death on August 13, 2018. Their ashes are now commingled and will be interred in Farmington, CT, when public health realities allow. Gifts in lieu of flowers may be made to Freymann House, payable to The Bridge Family Center, 1022 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, CT 06107-2105, www.bridgefamilycenter.org or the Laurelmead Employee Education Fund, 355 Blackstone Boulevard, Providence, RI, 02906.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020