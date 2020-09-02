CARTER, Ruth Evelyn Age 88, passed away on August 27, 2020 at her home in Deerfield, NH after a period of declining health. She was born November 25, 1931 in Boston, MA, daughter of the late Albert and Evelyn Hoey. Ruth grew up in East Boston, and in 1954 married her longtime childhood friend, John Carter. They raised their three sons in Groveland, MA, residing there from 1964-1989. Being the oldest of 10 siblings, she served as a mother to her siblings, nieces, nephews, and friends. Her son John fondly stated that she was the strongest person he had ever known. In 1989, Ruth and John moved to Deerfield, NH. In her free time, Ruth enjoyed crocheting, caring for her cats, and watching television. Ruth was predeceased by her loving husband, "Johnny," and her siblings Evelyn Mackey, Regina Brewster, Barbara Peluso, Marjorie Mackey, George Hoey, Charles Hoey, and Franny Hoey. She is survived by her sons and their spouses John Carter and Sharron Carter, David Carter and Amanda Shapiro, Mark Carter and Lenny Stanwood, and Stephen Fagan, as well as her brother Michael Hoey, 4 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the NH Humane Society, 1305 Meredith Center Rd., Laconia, NH 03246.