RUTH F. ) ((BINGHAM) SHIELDS

RUTH F. ) ((BINGHAM) SHIELDS Obituary
SHIELDS, Ruth F. (Bingham) Of Walpole, formerly of Dedham, passed away on August 20, 2019 at the age of 75. Beloved wife of Joseph M. Shields. Devoted mother of Michael J. Shields and his wife Julianne of Norwood, Marybeth Vine and her husband Doug of GA, Timothy J. Shields of Walpole, Joseph P. Shields and his wife Lauren of Attleboro and Susan E. Cahill and her husband David of CO. Sister of Louis F. Bingham and his wife Eleanor of Norwood and Francis E. Bingham and his wife Janice of West Roxbury. Cherished grandmother of 11 grandchildren, Tom, Ben, Olivia, Brendan, Chloe, Colin, Rylie, Avery, Brinley, Aidan and Annabel. Daughter of the late Francis and Ruth (Genter) Bingham. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Monday, August 26, 2019 at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass at 10am at the Blessed Sacrament Church, Walpole. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 2-6pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Norwood. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2019
