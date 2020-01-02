Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Services
1140 Washington Street
Dorchester, MA 02124
(617) 298-8011
Resources
More Obituaries for RUTH DWYER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUTH F. (MARTIN) DWYER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RUTH F. (MARTIN) DWYER Obituary
DWYER, Ruth F. (Martin) Formerly of Dorchester, December 31, 2019, beloved wife of the late Sydney B. Dwyer. Loving mother of Charles S. Dwyer and wife Joan of Weymouth and Marion L. Neville and husband Robert of Abington. Sister of the late Charles Martin. Ruth is also survived by three loving grandchildren, Kathleen and Charles Dwyer, Jr. and Scott Neville, and two great-grandchildren Sara and Christopher. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, January 4, in St. Gregory Church, at 11 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours from the Dolan Funeral Home, 1140 Washington St., DORCHESTER LOWER MILLS, Saturday, 9:00-10:45 AM. Private Interment at Cedar Grove Cemetery at a later date. For online guestbook and information, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RUTH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -