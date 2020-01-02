|
|
DWYER, Ruth F. (Martin) Formerly of Dorchester, December 31, 2019, beloved wife of the late Sydney B. Dwyer. Loving mother of Charles S. Dwyer and wife Joan of Weymouth and Marion L. Neville and husband Robert of Abington. Sister of the late Charles Martin. Ruth is also survived by three loving grandchildren, Kathleen and Charles Dwyer, Jr. and Scott Neville, and two great-grandchildren Sara and Christopher. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, January 4, in St. Gregory Church, at 11 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours from the Dolan Funeral Home, 1140 Washington St., DORCHESTER LOWER MILLS, Saturday, 9:00-10:45 AM. Private Interment at Cedar Grove Cemetery at a later date. For online guestbook and information, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 3, 2020