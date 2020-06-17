|
|
WOLF, Ruth F. (Feinsilver) A lifelong resident of Brookline on Wednesday, June 17. Daughter of the late Sara (Schwartz) & Joseph E. Feinsilver. For 61 years, the beloved wife of the late Melvin H. Wolf. Devoted mother of Joseph Wolf & Lisa Rackner of Portland, OR, Robert & Pamela Wolf of Wellesley, David & Deborah Wolf of Needham, and Barbara & Steven Jablow of Providence. Loving grandmother of Simeon, Abigail (Ben), Sarah, Noah (Elke), Allison, Jesse (Jennifer), Daniel (Miriam), Eva, Jacob (Tzvia), Nathan, Amelia (Elise), Alanna (Herschel), and Gavriella, and great-grandmother of Dalia, Harley, Michaela, and Reuben. Predeceased by her brother, A. Mitchell Feinsilver. Due to the Covid-19 crisis, services and shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Congregation Kehillath Israel in Brookline, Camp Yavneh, and Hadassah. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 18, 2020