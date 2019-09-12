Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for RUTH FEELEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUTH FEELEY


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RUTH FEELEY Obituary
FEELEY, Ruth Age 89, born September 29, 1929, formerly of Framingham, MA, died on September 10, 2019 at St. Petersburg, FL. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late retired Framingham Police Sergeant, Francis Feeley, and survived by her loving brothers, Kenneth Toomey and his wife Barbara of Woburn, MA, John Toomey and his wife Catherine of West Yarmouth, MA, and a sister, Judith Morrissette and her husband Paul of Worcester, MA, along with many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Walter and "Oakie" Toomey. Ruth was born in Arlington, MA. She graduated from Arlington High School. She retired as a Vice President of South Shore Bank after many years in the banking industry, a career which began at the Arlington National Bank. Ruth loved to entertain in her home surrounded by friends and family. She will be dearly missed. After burial at Bay Pines National Cemetery in St. Petersburg, FL, a Celebration of her Life will be held at a late date.

View the online memorial for Ruth FEELEY
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RUTH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.