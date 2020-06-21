|
FREEDMAN, Ruth (Mann) Ruth grew up in Chelsea, MA during the Depression. She married David Freedman after World War II who she had known since grade school. She accompanied him to Iowa where she worked as a nurse's aid, while David got his degree. They settled in Brighton where they started a family and later moved to Wayland, where Ruth used her creativity to design a custom home. Along with caring for her family, Ruth pursued her artistic and creative interests including dance, sculpting, painting and stained glass producing a large body of work that is now shared by her family and their friends. Her lifelong commitment to helping others included, volunteering as a YMCA dance instructor in Brighton, as well as an aid at the Chelsea soldiers home and the Fernald School for people with developmental disabilities.Ruth and David were avid travelers and journeyed to over 75 countries during their years together.As a lifelong vegetarian, she remained active into her mid 80's. Her youthful appearance parlayed into a career as an artist model at several museum schools. The DeCordova Museum in Lincoln was where she devoted time as both a student and artist's model into her later years.She is survived by her two children, Harley and his wife Ena, as well as Evan and her husband Barry, along with her grandchildren Mathew, Andrew, his wife Katie, and Dylan. Nieces and Nephews, Nita, Debra, Barry, Lance, Rebecca and their families.In lieu of flowers donations in her name can be made to The Garden Club Fund at Temple Beth Shalom, 670 Highland Ave., Needham, MA 02494 tbsneedham.org/donate or DeCordova Museum.51 Sandy Pond Road, Lincoln MA 01773 decordova.org/joi-give/give A celebration of her life will be held once we can all gather together safely again.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 22, 2020