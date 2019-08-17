Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 821-4600
Resources
More Obituaries for RUTH WEINER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUTH G. (GOLDEN) WEINER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RUTH G. (GOLDEN) WEINER Obituary
WEINER, Ruth G. (Golden) Age 89 years of Hingham, MA – died at Rose Court nursing home Linden Ponds. She was the devoted wife of Dr. David B. Weiner. Born in Boston, she lived for many years in Randolph and Plymouth, MA. Daughter of the late Saul and Minnie Golden. Loving mother of Laura J. Weiner, Marsha S. Weiner and her partner Howie Simons. Devoted grandmother of Erik, Joshua, and Jason, and great-granddaughter Grace. Predeceased by her sister Marcia Payne. Ruth was a graduate of Jeremiah Burke High School (1947). She was a social worker at Hollywell nursing home in Randolph, having earned an associate social work degree from Northeastern University, after being struck by empty nest syndrome (having been a homemaker for many years). She was proficient as an artist and produced many beautiful paintings of seaside scenes and sculptures. She also loved cooking and hosting many family holiday dinners. Other favorite hobbies included golf and bridge (White Cliffs – Plymouth). Her memorial service will be private. Shiva will be held at the home of Marsha Weiner on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 from 5pm - 8pm. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to a . Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RUTH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
Download Now