WEINER, Ruth G. (Golden) Age 89 years of Hingham, MA – died at Rose Court nursing home Linden Ponds. She was the devoted wife of Dr. David B. Weiner. Born in Boston, she lived for many years in Randolph and Plymouth, MA. Daughter of the late Saul and Minnie Golden. Loving mother of Laura J. Weiner, Marsha S. Weiner and her partner Howie Simons. Devoted grandmother of Erik, Joshua, and Jason, and great-granddaughter Grace. Predeceased by her sister Marcia Payne. Ruth was a graduate of Jeremiah Burke High School (1947). She was a social worker at Hollywell nursing home in Randolph, having earned an associate social work degree from Northeastern University, after being struck by empty nest syndrome (having been a homemaker for many years). She was proficient as an artist and produced many beautiful paintings of seaside scenes and sculptures. She also loved cooking and hosting many family holiday dinners. Other favorite hobbies included golf and bridge (White Cliffs – Plymouth). Her memorial service will be private. Shiva will be held at the home of Marsha Weiner on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 from 5pm - 8pm. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to a . Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019