GLICKSON, Ruth (Suskin) Age 88 of Brookline, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. For 51 years the beloved wife of Eli Glickson. Devoted stepmother of Raye Lynn Banks, Harvey Glickson, and Alan Glickson, Dear sister of Leonard Suskin. Cherished aunt of Sara (Suskin) Sellitti and David Suskin. Services will be held at Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard St., Brookline on Sunday, January 12 at 1pm. Burial will follow at Lindwood Memorial Park, 497 North St., Randolph. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Office of Development, 330 Brookline Ave. (OV), Boston, MA 02215. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 11, 2020