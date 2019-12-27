|
GOLDMAN, Ruth 97, of Boston, formerly of Milton, entered into rest on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Benjamin Goldman who passed away tragically in 1965. Devoted and beloved mother of Susan G. Kalowski and her husband Jeffrey and Robert D. Goldman and his wife Karen. Cherished and beloved grandmother of Sarah & Adam Kalowski, Hannah & Rachel Goldman and Shari Goldman. Dear Sister of Eleanor Zurier. She was predeceased by her eldest son Paul E. Goldman, and her sisters, Sophie Koffman and Betty Cohen. She worked at Filenes in Braintree selling cosmetics and fragrances for over 35 years. She loved her job and socializing with her coworkers and customers. Ruth was a strong woman who overcame much adversity yet she lived life to its fullest and cherished her family and grandchildren. A funeral service for Ruth will take place on Sunday, January 5, at 1:30 PM at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 1668 Beacon St., BROOKLINE, MA, with interment at Hebrew Volin Cemetery, 776 Baker St., W. ROXBURY, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's memory may be made to Garden of Peace, https://gardenofpeacememorial.org, or to Hebrew SeniorLife, www.hebrewseniorlife.org Stanetsky Memorial Chapel Brookline 617-232-9300 www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019