GRANAHAN, Ruth (Linden) Of Medford, passed peacefully at her home on July 20, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late John P. Granahan, Sr. Loving mother of John P. Granahan Jr. and his wife Judith of Boxford, Patricia Malcolm of Medford, Daniel W. Granahan and his wife Susan of Hampton, NH, and Matthew L. Granahan of Medford. Dear sister of the late Madeline McGinn Ethel Moniz, Francis Linden, and William Linden. Cherished grandmother of Julianna Granahan Franklin, Suzanne Granahan, Autumn Granahan, Emily Granahan, Christopher Troville, Stephanie Troville, and Dannielle Troville. Also survived by many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Visitation in The Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant Street, Malden, on Wednesday from 9am-10am. Funeral Mass to follow at 10am. Interment to conclude in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's memory may be made to Pine Street Inn, 444 Harrison Avenue, Boston, MA 02118. For directions or to send a condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 23, 2019