Services
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
1:45 PM
Sharon Memorial Park
40 Dedham Street
Sharon, MA
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Home of Caryl & David Baird
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Home of Michael & Karen Grossman
Resources
RUTH (SNYDER) GROSSMAN


1927 - 2019
RUTH (SNYDER) GROSSMAN Obituary
GROSSMAN, Ruth (Snyder) Of Newton, formerly of Framingham, on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald Leo Grossman. Devoted mother of Caryl & David Baird of Boylston, Kenneth Grossman of Leominster and Michael & Karen Grossman of Westboro. Adored grandmother of Rebecca & Michael, David, Adam, Matthew, Samantha and Nathan. Great-grandmother of Oliver and Miles. Dear sister of Lucille Lampke and the late Marilyn Kessler. Graveside Services at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 1:45pm. Memorial Observance following the Burial at the home of Caryl & David Baird from 4:30-8pm, and continuing on Friday at the home of Michael & Karen Grossman from 1-6pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Coleman House, 677 Winchester St., Newton, MA 02459. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 16, 2019
