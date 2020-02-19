Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-6990
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
12:30 PM
Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
RUTH HAMEL

RUTH HAMEL Obituary
HAMEL, Ruth Of Hull, passed away on February 18, 2020 at 95 years of age. Devoted daughter of the late Harry and Bertha (Stearns) Leppo. Beloved wife of the late Sidney Hamel. Loving mother of Stewart and Mark Hamel and Amy Segall. Cherished grandmother of Alex, Samantha and Monica Hamel, and Tamara Segall. Dear sister of Sheldon Leppo. Prior to retirement from the family lighting business, Ruth was an active member of the local chapter of Hadassah, as well as their past president. She was a former member of Temple Beth Shalom in Hull, an avid sailor and a life member of the Metropolitan Yacht Club. Service at Schlossberg Family's Chapel on the Hill, 824 Washington Street, CANTON on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 12:30 pm. Interment to follow at Agudath Israel Cemetery, 776 Baker Street, West Roxbury, MA 02132. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hadassah –Boston Chapter, 1320 Centre St., Suite 205, Newton Centre, MA 02459, www.Hadassah.org Schlossberg Family's Chapel on the Hill 781-828-6990 www.SchlossbergChapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 20, 2020
