McLAUGHLIN, Ruth Helen (Pietila) Age 91, formerly of West Newbury, passed away May 7, 2020 at the Carleton-Willard Village in Bedford. Beloved wife of 56 years of the late Floyd McLaughlin. Loving mother of Sharon Prato and her husband Davis Prato, Faith Montisanti of Somerswoth, ME, Bruce McLaughlin and Kathy Yeager both of West Newbury and Sandra Chyten of Abington. Cherished grandmother of Chris and Nicole Prato, Jessica LaPlante, Joshua Montisanti, Melissa Lopuisicwicz, Andrew Yeager and Rachael and James Chyten. Proud great-grandmother of June, Emma, Emily, Anna, Kyla, Sadie, Shane, Kerra, Kaylee, Destiny, Samantha and Austin. Sister of Lillian Noseworthy of Allston. In addition, she was predeceased by her son, Eric McLaughlin, sister, Elizabeth Gronberg and great-grandchild Chantell Pirrell. The family would like to thank the staff of the Carleton-Willard Village for the loving care provided. Ruth always had a beautiful smile for everyone who approached her. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Employee Appreciation Fund, Carleton-Willard Village, 100 Old Billerica Rd., Bedford, MA 01730. Arrangements in the care of the Bedford Funeral Home. Due to the current restrictions imposed by COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020