ROCHENSKI, Ruth I. (Sokoloski) Of Saugus, formerly of Chelsea, age 85, August 20th. Loving wife of Robert C. Rochenski with whom she shared 64 years of marriage. Beloved mother of Donna Schnyer of NH, Carol A. Cafarella of RI, Barbara J. Cannon of Saugus, Alison J. Rochenski of NH, Robert E. Rochenski of Amesbury, Lisa R. Merrick of NH. Beloved grandmother of 13 grandchildren & 1 great-grandson. Predeceased by 7 brothers & sisters. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Monday, 4-7 p.m. Adhering to the state guidelines and CDC recommendations, face coverings and proper social distancing will be required. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to at stjude.org For directions, condolences & obituary, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 22, 2020