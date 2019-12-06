Boston Globe Obituaries
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn Street
Reading, MA 01867
(781) 944-0284
RUTH CONVERSE
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn Street
Reading, MA 01867
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn Street
Reading, MA 01867
RUTH J. (BATCHELDER) CONVERSE


1926 - 2019
RUTH J. (BATCHELDER) CONVERSE Obituary
CONVERSE, Ruth J. (Batchelder) Of Peabody, formerly of Reading, December 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Herbert W. Converse. Devoted mother of Kenneth Dale Converse and his wife Patricia of Bridgton, ME, David Gary Converse of Blandford, MA and the late Alan Scott Converse. Cherished sister of Marilyn Reed Borton of Highland Ranch, CO, the late Emerson Ross and Arthur Franklin Batchelder, and Helen Jenness Hahn. Loving grandmother of 7 and loving great-grandmother of 2. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, December 10 at the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, 25 Sanborn St. (corner of Woburn St.), READING at 12pm. Burial to follow at Forest Glen Cemetery, Reading. A Visitation will be held prior to the Service from 10am-12pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ruth's memory to Brooksby Village Attn: Protestant Fund C/O Brooksby Village Planning Office, 300 Brooksby Village Dr., Peabody, MA 01960, Reading Historical Society, 16 Lowell St., Reading, MA 01867, Reading Symphony Orchestra, P.O Box 165, Reading, MA 01867. For directions and online guestbook, visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019
