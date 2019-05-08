McLAUGHLIN, Ruth J. (Powers) Age 88, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2019. Born and raised in South Boston, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Ruth (Guiney) Powers. She was a longtime employee at the Boston Globe. Ruth adored time spent with her family and enjoyed traveling with her friends. Ruth was the beloved wife of the late Daniel J. McLaughlin. Devoted mother of Daniel M. McLaughlin and Ruth M. McGlone and her late husband Joseph, both of Hanover. Dear sister of Marie Bates of VA, Josephine Rafferty of Hanover, Carolyn Maney of Rockland, and the late Francis and Michael Powers. Cherished grandmother of Joseph McGlone, Jillian Hall, and great-grandmother of Jack and Daniel Campbell. Ruth is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St. Rte. 139, HANOVER, on Friday, May 10th, from 4-7pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church, 392 Hanover St. Rte. 139, Hanover, on Saturday, at 9am. Burial to follow in Hanover Center Cemetery. Donations in Ruth's memory can be made to Hanover SNAP, Inc., P.O. Box 742, Hanover, MA 02339. For directions and online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 9, 2019