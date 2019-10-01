Boston Globe Obituaries
RUTH J. (MCDONOUGH) MOGAN

MOGAN, Ruth J. (McDonough) Of Wakefield, Sept 30. Beloved wife of the late Arthur V. Mogan. Mother of Maureen Hearn & husband John of Stuart, FL, Kathleen Corcoran & husband Bill of Winchester, Richard Mogan & wife Carolyn of Wakefield, Robert Mogan & wife Diane of Franklin, TN, and the late Patricia O'Keefe, Paul and Christopher Mogan, all of Wakefield. Mother-in-law of Pat O'Keefe of Wakefield. Sister of the late John McDonough. Also survived by 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Friday at 11:30 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD prior to the mass, from 10-11 a.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's name may be made to The Citizen Scholarship Foundation, Inc., c/o the Mogan Family Fund, PO Box 321, Wakefield, MA 01880. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 2, 2019
