|
|
WELLINGTON, Ruth Jeffers Died July 25, 2019 at her beloved "Yellow House" in Pike, NH. She was 96. Her winning smile, outgoing temperament, and boundless enthusiasm for life were obvious to all who met her.
Ruth was born in Woodsville, NH and moved to Northampton, MA when very young. In 1945 she graduated from Smith College and married Stephen Wellington of Boston, MA. The couple settled in Newton, MA where they raised 5 children, but they made a summer home in Pike, NH at her family's longtime homestead on Jeffers Hill Road where they ultimately retired in 1972.
She was a tireless volunteer and leader for women, education and the arts. She volunteered for many years for Smith College, and served as the President of the Alumnae Association. She was a member of the first NH Commission on the Status of Women, a founding member of the Women's Fund of NH, and a long-time Board member at the Circle Program--a mentoring and summer camp program for at-risk girls. She was an early supporter of the Montshire Museum of Science; a Board Member at Canterbury Shaker Village; Board Chair for The Friends of Hopkins Center/Hood Museum at Dartmouth College; and President of River City Arts, the ignitor of the creative renaissance of White River Jct, VT.
A true matriarch, she was intimately involved in the lives of her five children, nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. For her family and friends she epitomized family and community values. Her infectious joy, compassion, and gratitude were an unfailing embrace that swept you up and made you want to come back again and again.
Ruth is survived by her five children, Alice (Concord, MA), Stephen Jr. (St Paul, MN), Weston (Austin, TX), Beth (Wellesley, MA), and Roger (Concord, NH) and their spouses, respectively, Rob Bushkoff, Kathy Wellington, Karen Wellington, Norberto James, and Amy Vorenberg.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 24th at 11 am at the First Congregational Church in Haverhill, NH.
Ricker Funeral Home, WOODSVILLE, NH is in charge of arrangements. For more information go to www.rickerfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2019